    First President Nazarbayev: Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis

    24 May 2020, 09:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the Kazakhstan people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr , Kazinform reported citing the official site of Elbasy.

    «Dear compatriots! May I congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Muslims - Eid al-Fitr! The holiday adumbrates the ending of Ramadan month and personifies the most important spiritual values ​​of Islam - goodness, generosity and mercy. Islam calls us to peace, unity and stability. These values ​​are close and understandable not only to Muslims. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis, regardless of their religion.

    I wish all Kazakhstanis spiritual strength, good health, happiness and prosperity!», N. Nazarbayev said.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
