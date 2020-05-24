First President Nazarbayev: Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the Kazakhstan people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr , Kazinform reported citing the official site of Elbasy.

«Dear compatriots! May I congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Muslims - Eid al-Fitr! The holiday adumbrates the ending of Ramadan month and personifies the most important spiritual values ​​of Islam - goodness, generosity and mercy. Islam calls us to peace, unity and stability. These values ​​are close and understandable not only to Muslims. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis, regardless of their religion.

I wish all Kazakhstanis spiritual strength, good health, happiness and prosperity!», N. Nazarbayev said.



