Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

First President Nazarbayev: Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 May 2020, 09:08
First President Nazarbayev: Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the Kazakhstan people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr , Kazinform reported citing the official site of Elbasy.

«Dear compatriots! May I congratulate you on the sacred holiday of Muslims - Eid al-Fitr! The holiday adumbrates the ending of Ramadan month and personifies the most important spiritual values ​​of Islam - goodness, generosity and mercy. Islam calls us to peace, unity and stability. These values ​​are close and understandable not only to Muslims. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr unites all Kazakhstanis, regardless of their religion.

I wish all Kazakhstanis spiritual strength, good health, happiness and prosperity!», N. Nazarbayev said.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023