Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    First President met with head of Center for the National Interest

    11 November 2019, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Dmitry Simes, president and CEO of the Center for the National Interest and publisher of its foreign policy bi-monthly magazine, The National Interest, Kazinform refers to the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    The parties exchanged views on the global agenda and discussed measures to further establish dialogue between the leading powers of the world. Elbasy noted the importance of Dmitry Simes’ participation in «Astana Club» session. Mr. Simes took part in the event as an expert of the US-Russian relations.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy