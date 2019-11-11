Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First President met with head of Center for the National Interest

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 19:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Dmitry Simes, president and CEO of the Center for the National Interest and publisher of its foreign policy bi-monthly magazine, The National Interest, Kazinform refers to the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

The parties exchanged views on the global agenda and discussed measures to further establish dialogue between the leading powers of the world. Elbasy noted the importance of Dmitry Simes’ participation in «Astana Club» session. Mr. Simes took part in the event as an expert of the US-Russian relations.

