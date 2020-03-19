Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    First President laid foundation for Kazakhstan’s development, view

    19 March 2020, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economy is the backbone, the country’s development fully depends on economic development,» ex-president of the Trade Unions Federation, public figure Abelgazi Kussainiov said.

    Everything was ruined a fter the USSR collapse and ten-year crisis, including human resources, bankruptcy and unemployment. People changed their occupations. Since 2000 the economy rose for the first ten years. The whole cities were built. Today the capital numbers one million of people.

    According to him, economic growth let implement various programs, as well as the industrialization program. More than 2,000 km of roads were built. Transport infrastructure development let reduce tariffs, cut transportation time, gave multiplicative effect and an opportunity to promote the country’s economy. Kazakhstan established the oil fund.

    «We overcame two crises; the third global crisis was triggered off by coronavirus causing collapse in many countries around the world. The reserves accumulated allowed the country overcame the difficulties. The First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, laid the foundation for the country’s development,» he resumed.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes