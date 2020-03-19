Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

First President laid foundation for Kazakhstan’s development, view

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 March 2020, 16:16
First President laid foundation for Kazakhstan’s development, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economy is the backbone, the country’s development fully depends on economic development,» ex-president of the Trade Unions Federation, public figure Abelgazi Kussainiov said.

Everything was ruined a fter the USSR collapse and ten-year crisis, including human resources, bankruptcy and unemployment. People changed their occupations. Since 2000 the economy rose for the first ten years. The whole cities were built. Today the capital numbers one million of people.

According to him, economic growth let implement various programs, as well as the industrialization program. More than 2,000 km of roads were built. Transport infrastructure development let reduce tariffs, cut transportation time, gave multiplicative effect and an opportunity to promote the country’s economy. Kazakhstan established the oil fund.

«We overcame two crises; the third global crisis was triggered off by coronavirus causing collapse in many countries around the world. The reserves accumulated allowed the country overcame the difficulties. The First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, laid the foundation for the country’s development,» he resumed.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023