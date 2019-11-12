Go to the main site
    First President holds meeting with Iranian FM

    12 November 2019, 15:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kazinform refers to the press service of Elbasy.

    During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan thanked the guest for participating in «Astana Club» meeting.

    «I listened to your speech carefully. You have completely identified all the questions. Over 27 years we have been working to strengthen our relationship. I have visited your country six times. Kazakhstan has always supported Iran in many issues», said Elbasy.

    In turn, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the leadership and people of Iran highly appreciate the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan to strengthening of security across the region.

    The Iranian Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for organizing negotiations in the capital of Kazakhstan to resolve the conflict in Syria.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Armed conflicts First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
