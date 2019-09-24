Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First President highlights importance of switching to Latin alphabet

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 September 2019, 11:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan can serve as a role model of interethnic harmony and tolerance, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the 4th MSEAP on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» that is underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, in the context of the developments taking place across the world, Kazakhstan can serve as a role model of interethnic harmony and tolerance «The importance of transition of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet is great. We should unite with the global culture,» Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

Elbasy reminded that thousands of young Kazakhstanis had studied at the best universities of the world under the Bolashak International Scholarship Programme since 1993.

«Kazakhstan has established a number of world-class universities and this work targets on ensuring the cult of knowledge and increasing Kazakhstan’s competitiveness in today’s uneasy conditions,» he emphasized.


