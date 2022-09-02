Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First Omicron vaccines to arrive in Italy in 10 days, says Speranza
2 September 2022 14:07

ROME. KAZINFORM The first updated vaccines against the more recent Omicron sub-variants of the COVID-19 virus will arrive in Italy in 10 days time, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday, ANSA reports.

Speranza said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will give the green light for the new jabs later Thursday and Italian drugs authority AIFA will follow suit on September 5.

«I think the first supplies will arrive around the 10th of September,» he said on TV. (ANSA).

Photo: ANSA



