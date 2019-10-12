Go to the main site
    First Kazakh President unlocks secret of successful work

    12 October 2019, 09:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has unlocked the secret of successful work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Giving an interview to Khabar TV channel Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about his activity «They wrote and talked a lot about this. When the international conference «30 years of leadership» was held, everyone discussed this issue. No doubt, I and my comrades-in-arms did a hundred-year work meeting the expectations of the people. This is known to all the people», said Elbasy.

    He added that over the years the economy has grown 20 times. There have been built more than 2,000 clinics, 1,500 schools, thousands of kindergartens. Kazakhstan has increased the average life expectancy from 67 to 73 years.

    «The population has increased. At the time of independence, the part of Kazakhs was 44% at the moment it has already reached 70%. This is a great success for our country. And now the population is 18 million 200 thousand people. 70% of them are Kazakhs», said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «Moving the capital was not an easy task. There were people ranged against that idea. There was no money, there was a difficult time. However it was important from the geopolitical side. At present the capital is the most Kazakh-speaking city. We have done a great job. I am very happy with the generation and grateful to all the people who supported me. As can be seen from the above we did a great job», N. Nazarbayev added.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
