First Kazakh President’s new Chief of Protocol named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adil Dzhanzakov has been named new Chief of Protocol of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learned from the Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibay.

Adil Dzhanzakov’s most recent position in the office was Elbasy’s Deputy Chief of Protocol.