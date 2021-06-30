First Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Republic of Korea appointed

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The ceremony of presenting the patent of the Honorary Consul to President of the South Korean Company Dongil Highvill Mr. Dong Hye Kon took place at the Kazakhstan Embassy.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul is the first one in the entire history of diplomatic relations between the two states, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

His main responsibilities are to strengthen the work to protect the rights of Kazakhstan citizens, as well as to promote cooperation in the field of economy, culture, and education.

The jurisdiction of the Honorary Consul’s office will include the provinces of Chungcheongnam-do, Chunnam, Chungbuk, Gyeongnam, Gyeongbuk, Jeongbuk, and Gangwon.