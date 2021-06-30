Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

First Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Republic of Korea appointed

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 June 2021, 17:14
First Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Republic of Korea appointed

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The ceremony of presenting the patent of the Honorary Consul to President of the South Korean Company Dongil Highvill Mr. Dong Hye Kon took place at the Kazakhstan Embassy.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul is the first one in the entire history of diplomatic relations between the two states, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

His main responsibilities are to strengthen the work to protect the rights of Kazakhstan citizens, as well as to promote cooperation in the field of economy, culture, and education.

The jurisdiction of the Honorary Consul’s office will include the provinces of Chungcheongnam-do, Chunnam, Chungbuk, Gyeongnam, Gyeongbuk, Jeongbuk, and Gangwon.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%