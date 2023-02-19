Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

First group of Kazakh rescuers returns home from Turkish Gaziantep

19 February 2023, 09:38
First group of Kazakh rescuers returns home from Turkish Gaziantep

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Il-76 plane carrying the first group of Kazakhstani rescuers and medical workers from the Turkish city of Gaziantep landed in Almaty last night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the municipal emergencies department, 33 employees of the Republican Operational Rescue Group of the MIA Emergencies Committee, three canine teams and five doctors of the Emergency Medicine Center returned home. They were welcomed by their families and relatives.

photo

According to Chief of the Republican Operational Rescue Group Vladimir Tsoy, the second group of rescuers will return Kazakhstan on February 19.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the rescuers participating in liquidation of the devastating earthquake consequences in Türkiye would be recommended for a reward.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on March 8th
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
President receives Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov
President receives Head of Institute for Contemporary Studies Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov
Avalanche tumbles down mountainside in Almaty
Tokayev, Putin talk over phone
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News