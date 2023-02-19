First group of Kazakh rescuers returns home from Turkish Gaziantep

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Il-76 plane carrying the first group of Kazakhstani rescuers and medical workers from the Turkish city of Gaziantep landed in Almaty last night, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the municipal emergencies department, 33 employees of the Republican Operational Rescue Group of the MIA Emergencies Committee, three canine teams and five doctors of the Emergency Medicine Center returned home. They were welcomed by their families and relatives.

According to Chief of the Republican Operational Rescue Group Vladimir Tsoy, the second group of rescuers will return Kazakhstan on February 19.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the rescuers participating in liquidation of the devastating earthquake consequences in Türkiye would be recommended for a reward.