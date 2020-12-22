Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    First Geological Museum unveils in Kazakh capital

    22 December 2020, 16:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first Geological Museum unveiled today in Nur-Sultan. Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov took part in the opening ceremony, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

    The museum is called to show the world the country’s subsoil assets. The Minister stressed the need to open an Earth Sciences Centre to build a skill pool, create professional environment for young geologists, students, young specialists and attract schoolchildren to geology and subsoil protection problems.

    The museum boasts unique samples of crystals, minerals, ornamental and precious minerals, subsurface rocks and paleontological residues. 750 exponents are on display at the museum so far.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped