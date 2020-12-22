Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

First Geological Museum unveils in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2020, 16:11
First Geological Museum unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first Geological Museum unveiled today in Nur-Sultan. Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov took part in the opening ceremony, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

The museum is called to show the world the country’s subsoil assets. The Minister stressed the need to open an Earth Sciences Centre to build a skill pool, create professional environment for young geologists, students, young specialists and attract schoolchildren to geology and subsoil protection problems.

photo

The museum boasts unique samples of crystals, minerals, ornamental and precious minerals, subsurface rocks and paleontological residues. 750 exponents are on display at the museum so far.

photo


Education    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays