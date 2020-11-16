Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

First flight to Turkestan Airport to take off on Dec 1

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 November 2020, 17:16
First flight to Turkestan Airport to take off on Dec 1

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan’s International Airport is to receive its first flight en route Nur-Sultan-Turkestan-Nur-Sultan taking off on December 1, Kazinform cites the press service of the Turkestan region’s administration.

Airlines such as Fly Arystan, SCAT, and Qazaq Air are said to run flights from the airport.

The new international airport located 20 km away from the city of Turkestan is built using the state-of-the-art technologies. Covering the area of 905ha, it has a runway, and the terminal.

The airport which is the first to be built in independent Kazakhstan is among major airports and of great significance to the city. The construction works were carried out through foreign investments.

According to the press service, the airport is to launch flights to other regional centers of the country as well as to Mecca and Istanbul. It is to join the open skies regime to ensure foreign airlines can operate their services.


Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year