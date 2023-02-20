First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The world’s top-ranked padel players will convene with the biggest entertainers in the world to present the ‘Greatest show on court’ with the inaugural World Padel League (WPL) to be held in association with Dubai Sports Council at Coca-Cola Arena from 8th to 11th June 2023, WAM reports.

The World Padel League will feature 4 teams, 24 of the world’s biggest players and 4 concerts with internationally renowned artists.

The four-day sportainment experience comes to Dubai by the same team that recently concluded the World Tennis League, which proved a huge success.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of the World Padel League, said, «After the success of the World Tennis League and with the incredible growth we see in padel specifically regionally, we are excited to live up to promise for another blockbuster event.»

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, stated, «The World Padel League will increase the popularity of sport more locally and globally with local and International players showcasing their talent, highlighting tournament rules and standards and cementing the commitment we made to grow and develop the sports by fostering interest in residents and visitors to pursue active sports. We believe the WPL will attract more talent to our shores.»

The World Padel League will bring together the best global talent to the centre court, surrounded by a line-up of sports stars and music artists.

Photo: myseldon.com