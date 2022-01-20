Go to the main site
    First disaster relief flight lands in Tonga

    20 January 2022, 21:53

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The South Pacific island nation was struck by a powerful eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami over the weekend.

    A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules landed at Tongatapu airport just after 4 pm, Commander of Joint Forces Jim Gilmour said, according to public broadcaster Radio New Zealand, EFE reports.

    The C-130 flight was the first to arrive at the airport in Nuku'alofa where local authorities have been working around the clock since Saturday's disaster to remove the thick layer of ash from the runway.


