Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

First direct flight en route Turkestan-Istanbul to take off

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 March 2021, 12:16
First direct flight en route Turkestan-Istanbul to take off

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The first direct flight from Turkestan, Kazakhstan, to Istanbul, Turkey, is set to take off, Kazinform cites the press service of Turkestan region’s administration.

The first plane on route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan is to take off on March 21, 2021.

The flights initially to be operated twice a week on Fridays and Sundays are said to be increased to seven times a week.

Operation of the flights is to be conducted in strict compliance with the sanitary epidemiological requirements. The flight schedule is available on the official website of FlyArystan
Transport   Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023