First direct flight en route Turkestan-Istanbul to take off

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The first direct flight from Turkestan, Kazakhstan, to Istanbul, Turkey, is set to take off, Kazinform cites the press service of Turkestan region’s administration.

The first plane on route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan is to take off on March 21, 2021.

The flights initially to be operated twice a week on Fridays and Sundays are said to be increased to seven times a week.

Operation of the flights is to be conducted in strict compliance with the sanitary epidemiological requirements. The flight schedule is available on the official website of FlyArystan