Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    First COVID-19 vaccine component administered to 68 thou in W Kazakhstan

    31 May 2021, 15:15

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – 67,981 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in West Kazakhstan region as 31,151 people have so far received both components of COVID-19 vaccines.

    West Kazakhstan region put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19 has reported 75 daily infections. COVID-19 was detected in 612 people in the region in the past week.

    324 residents are under hospital treatment for pneumonia, three of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, 10 are on non-invasive ventilation, 24 – on oxygen concentrators, and 90 – on centralized oxygen sources.

    400 patients receive treatment at 18 infectious diseases hospitals in the region, including 32 in intensive care units. 13 more patients are being treated at four quarantine hospitals.

    The region has reported a total of 1,275 COVID-19 cases in children, including 1,070 in the present year.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    West Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3