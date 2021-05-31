First COVID-19 vaccine component administered to 68 thou in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 67,981 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in West Kazakhstan region as 31,151 people have so far received both components of COVID-19 vaccines.

West Kazakhstan region put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19 has reported 75 daily infections. COVID-19 was detected in 612 people in the region in the past week.

324 residents are under hospital treatment for pneumonia, three of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation, 10 are on non-invasive ventilation, 24 – on oxygen concentrators, and 90 – on centralized oxygen sources.

400 patients receive treatment at 18 infectious diseases hospitals in the region, including 32 in intensive care units. 13 more patients are being treated at four quarantine hospitals.

The region has reported a total of 1,275 COVID-19 cases in children, including 1,070 in the present year.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.