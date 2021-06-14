First COVID-19 vaccine component administered to 65.5 thou in Atyrau rgn so far

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination proceeds in Atyrau region as 65.5 thousand people have so far received at least one dose of vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health office, the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines have been administered to 928 residents of the region on June 12-13.

In total, 65,582 people have received at least one component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccines in the region. 23,369 have so far been given both COVDI-19 vaccine components in the region.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination centers in Atyrau region.



