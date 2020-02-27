Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries

    27 February 2020, 18:04

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world. The first cases of the infection have been confirmed in Algeria, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania.

    Over 82,180 people have so far been infected in China, where the virus originated. The death toll has reached 2,800, while more than 32,900 patients have recovered, China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday. The death rate from the novel coronavirus in the country currently stands at 3.49%. However, experts point to a decline in the infection growth rate, TASS reports.

    Meanwhile, South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China. As many as 1,595 people have been infected in the country and 13 have died, health authorities say.

    As for Europe, most coronavirus cases have been reported in Italy, where the number of patients has reached 470, with at least 12 dead. The country’s authorities are taking decisive measures to combat the infection, while neighboring countries are imposing restrictions in order to contain the virus.

    Russia has limited flights to and from South Korea in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. However, there are currently no plans to evacuate Russians from the country. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has recommended the country’s people to refrain from travelling to South Korea, Iran and Italy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in these countries.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named