First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world. The first cases of the infection have been confirmed in Algeria, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania.

Over 82,180 people have so far been infected in China, where the virus originated. The death toll has reached 2,800, while more than 32,900 patients have recovered, China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday. The death rate from the novel coronavirus in the country currently stands at 3.49%. However, experts point to a decline in the infection growth rate, TASS reports.

Meanwhile, South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China. As many as 1,595 people have been infected in the country and 13 have died, health authorities say.

As for Europe, most coronavirus cases have been reported in Italy, where the number of patients has reached 470, with at least 12 dead. The country’s authorities are taking decisive measures to combat the infection, while neighboring countries are imposing restrictions in order to contain the virus.

Russia has limited flights to and from South Korea in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. However, there are currently no plans to evacuate Russians from the country. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has recommended the country’s people to refrain from travelling to South Korea, Iran and Italy due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in these countries.