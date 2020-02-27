First coronavirus case detected in Georgia

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - The first case of a new type of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Georgia, Georgian Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Ekaterina Tikaradze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tikaradze said that a 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Reportedly, he came to Georgia from Iran.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.