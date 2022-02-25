Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Singapore took place

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 February 2022, 20:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - The first consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Singapore took place via videoconference, initiated by the Kazakhstani side, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The heads of consular services of Foreign Ministries Bauyrzhan Akatayev and Steven Pang participated in the consultations, exchanging opinions on the topical matters of bilateral cooperation in the consular field.

Issues of the mutual liberalization of the visa regime were discussed, as well as protection of rights and interests of citizens of both countries.

During his address, Mr. Akatayev noted that currently there are no Kazakhstan citizens detained, imprisoned or taken into custody pending trial or detained in any order in the territory of Singapore, as well as citizens of Singapore in Kazakhstan, which shows a high level of mutual respect of laws.

In conclusion, the sides expressed hope to further extend their contacts in order to promote cooperation on consular matters.


Kazakhstan and Singapore   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
