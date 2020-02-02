Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First confirmed patient of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Tibet receives good care

2 February 2020, 12:28
LHASA. KAZINFORM Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia Thursday, according to local health authorities.

The patient surnamed Zhang is being treated in a designated hospital, with stable vital signs. Close contacts have been put under medical observation, according to the regional health commission, Xinhua reports.

Tibet on Wednesday activated the top-level emergency response. It is the last provincial-level region in the Chinese mainland to launch the top-level response to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.


