First confirmed patient of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Tibet receives good care

LHASA. KAZINFORM Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia Thursday, according to local health authorities.

The patient surnamed Zhang is being treated in a designated hospital, with stable vital signs. Close contacts have been put under medical observation, according to the regional health commission, Xinhua reports.

Tibet on Wednesday activated the top-level emergency response. It is the last provincial-level region in the Chinese mainland to launch the top-level response to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.