First charter flight carrying Iranian tourists lands in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

According to Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee Dastan Ryspekov, Aktau is a highly popular destination among Iranian guests. «Now we are working on increasing the number of tourists. Negotiations with potential partners are underway,» he said.

The second flight with Iranian tourists is to arrive in Aktau at the weekend.

Last year Kazakhstan introduced 14-day non-visa regime for the nationals of Iran, China and India.



