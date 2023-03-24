First Central Asian IT Forum kicks off in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The first Central Asian IT Forum has started in Bishkek with the participation of leading IT companies from Japan and the United States, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, KABAR reports.

The meeting of world leaders in the IT sector is held with the support of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic and with the assistance of the Japanese government organization JETRO.

Thus, in his welcoming speech, Almaz Isanov, Head of the Political and Economic Research Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, welcomed the participants and noted that today Kyrgyzstan is taking a leading position in digital integration.

«Economic theories are currently conducting research on whether the matrix of sustainable development goals, green, gender, healthy and digital economy can live and develop in a totalitarian regime. And our version says that for this its necessary to have a mature democracy. In this context, we have an advantage, we have been building democracy in Kyrgyzstan for 30 years,» he said.

Also, according to the head of the political and economic research department of the presidential administration, the introduction of the digital economy will solve the most pressing issues related to corruption, education and healthcare. In addition, along with this, it will build another economy that can move at rates above 15-20% growth.

«In this regard, Kyrgyzstan also has a demographic advantage - it is young people who make up more than 45% of the population. Young people are ready to enter a new era where they will not need roads, oil, but just the Internet,» he explained.

In conclusion, Isanov also noted that he sincerely believes that the forum will bring fruitful results.

More than 1 thousand people take part in the forum, including investment companies and funds. A number of plenary sessions have been organized, at which the most relevant presentations will be presented.

In addition, within the framework of the second part of the forum, an award ceremony was organized for the best of the best in the field of IT in Central Asia in seven categories. The event is designed to inspire current and future generations of IT professionals and developers to promote their IT innovations and demonstrate the IT potential of Central Asia. The grand prize includes a fully paid trip to Silicon Valley.



