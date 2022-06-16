Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First case of monkeypox reported in Rio

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 13:13
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Rio de Janeiro’s health authorities today (Jun 15) confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the city. The patient is a 38-year-old Brazilian who lives in London. He landed in Brazil on Saturday (11) and sought medical care the following day, Agencia Brasil reports.

Samples were sent to the Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). The positive result was disclosed yesterday (14).

Isolation

«He is showing mild symptoms and is observing isolation at home as he is monitored by the Superintendence of Health Surveillance. All his five contacts are under investigation for guidance and monitoring,» the health secretariat stated.

The Superintendence of Surveillance, he went on, «is also monitoring the national and international epidemiological landscape, keeping care centers informed and instructed for surveillance, alert, and response to public health events.»


