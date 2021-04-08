Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First batch of Russian Sputnik-V vaccine delivered to Armenia

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 April 2021, 21:25
First batch of Russian Sputnik-V vaccine delivered to Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The first batch of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19 was brought to Armenia, the Yerevan office of Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation reported, ARMENPRESS reports.

In the first phase, people eligible for vaccination are those who are at-risk.

«I’d like to note that this is the continuation of the large scale assistance which is being provided to Armenia in fighting the coronavirus. This is the brightest example of the close cooperation and brotherly relations between our nations,» said Pavel Kurochkin, the Adviser at the Russian Embassy in Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that the first batch consists of 15,000 doses of Sputnik-V.

Before this, Russia had donated a small number of the vaccine to Armenia in early 2021 and it was used for voluntary vaccinations among health workers.

