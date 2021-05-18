Go to the main site
    First batch of Kazakh humanitarian assistance arrives in Kyrgyzstan

    18 May 2021, 19:19

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – In line with the tasks given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the first batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of around 4,500 tons of wheat flour has arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

    Attending the humanitarian assistance handover ceremony were Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Affairs and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mukashev.

    The cargo was transported in 75 containers by rail in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological rules.

    During the event, the Kyrgyz deputy minister noted that the Kyrgyz side commends the assistance rendered by the Kazakh Government, expressing deep gratitude to the brotherly nation for the support.

    Notably, based on the principles of traditional friendship, alliance, and strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan the Kazakh Head of State tasked to provide humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz people on behalf of Kazakhstanis. The total humanitarian assistance is said to amount to 10 thousand tons of flour.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

