    First batch of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Akmola rgn

    27 April 2021, 22:22

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination of people is underway in Akmola region, Kazinform cites the press service of the internal affairs office.

    The COVID-19 vaccination sites have been set up at the Rio trade and entertainment center, central department store, and central mosque in the region’s main city Kokshetau.

    According to Ainagul Musina, chief medical officer of the region, as of today, a total of 30,900 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine made at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant have been delivered to the region. 25,886 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 6,910 - the second dose throughout the region.

    She noted that the region has received 2,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine the country rolled out on April 26.

    Notably, Akmola region has been in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread for three consecutive weeks. The number of new cases rose by 1.4 over the past week, with most infections reported in the region’s Burabay, Arshalynsk districts, and the city of Kokshetau.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
