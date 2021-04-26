Go to the main site
    First batch of Kazakh coronavirus vaccines delivered to Turkestan rgn

    26 April 2021, 16:55

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has received the first batch of KazCOVID-in vaccine doses developed in Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    Nearly 45 thousand people of the region have been inoculated against the COVID-19 virus since February 1, including around 17 thousand health workers, roughly 19 thousand teachers and police officers, and 4 thousand other professionals.

    49 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Turkestan region over the past day, with the growth rate standing at 0.94%. The region is put in the coronavirus «green zone».

    A total of 657,442 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted across the region since the onset of the pandemic, with over 3 thousand carried out in the past 24 hours.

    The region’s total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 5,255, of which 3,407 are asymptomatic. 4,642 have so far defeated the virus in the region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

