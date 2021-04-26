First batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine arrives in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine up to 6,000 doses arrived in Kazakh capital. There are some 55,000 doses of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines taken together at the healthcare department warehouses as of now, the city administration’s press service reports.

The homegrown vaccine is delivered to the city clinics and shopping malls. People can choose which vaccine to get.

Up to 6,000 people are being vaccinated every day in the city. Vaccination rooms at shopping malls vaccinate some 250 people a day. Currently there are vaccination rooms at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi shopping malls. They are open from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The number of vaccination rooms in the city increased from 36 to 100.