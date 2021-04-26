Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

First batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine arrives in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2021, 13:58
First batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine arrives in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine up to 6,000 doses arrived in Kazakh capital. There are some 55,000 doses of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines taken together at the healthcare department warehouses as of now, the city administration’s press service reports.

The homegrown vaccine is delivered to the city clinics and shopping malls. People can choose which vaccine to get.

Up to 6,000 people are being vaccinated every day in the city. Vaccination rooms at shopping malls vaccinate some 250 people a day. Currently there are vaccination rooms at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi shopping malls. They are open from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The number of vaccination rooms in the city increased from 36 to 100.

photo


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site