First animation school for children with special needs unveiled in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 March 2021, 10:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An educational project for children with special educational needs, a social animation school at the Balapan TV Channel, has kicked off today, March 12, Kazinform reports. It is initiated by the Kazakh Information and Social development Ministry on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

It is the first such a project in Central Asia. The best animated cartoon artists of Kazakhstan, Japan and South Korea will teach kids. The school is purposed to give children with learning disabilities a chance to get new skills to help them adapt in society. Children will have an opportunity to keep in touch with teachers. 30 kids aged from 14 to 16 were selected for the project to be held between March and August 2021 online.

The school courses are free. Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation will provide kids with special tablets and other necessary gadgets.


Education    Mass media   Social support   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
