First 65 km of Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway should be commissioned this year, PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov paid a working visit to Ulytau region to survey large public utility companies, the progress of modernization of highway infrastructure, and the Zhezkazgan city plan, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

First Alikhan Smailov visited the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan road section to be reconstructed pursuant to the President’s task on the development of the region’s transport and logistics potential. The length of the road section to be modernized in 2023-2025 is 208 km. Besides, the 305 km stretch section of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway will also be overhauled.

The Prime Minister mentioned this year will allocate 420 billion tenge for the development of republican roads, and 3,600 km of roads will be upgraded and built. He stressed the first 65 km of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan motorway should be commissioned this year. This project is expected to give a new impetus to the socioeconomic development of the region at large.