Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    First 65 km of Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highway should be commissioned this year, PM

    14 April 2023, 16:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov paid a working visit to Ulytau region to survey large public utility companies, the progress of modernization of highway infrastructure, and the Zhezkazgan city plan, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    First Alikhan Smailov visited the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan road section to be reconstructed pursuant to the President’s task on the development of the region’s transport and logistics potential. The length of the road section to be modernized in 2023-2025 is 208 km. Besides, the 305 km stretch section of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway will also be overhauled.

    The Prime Minister mentioned this year will allocate 420 billion tenge for the development of republican roads, and 3,600 km of roads will be upgraded and built. He stressed the first 65 km of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan motorway should be commissioned this year. This project is expected to give a new impetus to the socioeconomic development of the region at large.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Ulytau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 90% of Kazakhstan’s population uses internet
    Kazakhstan targets 75% operational 5G coverage in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent
    24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan
    Kazakh President to hold sitting on socioeconomic development Apr 19
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9