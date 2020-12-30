Go to the main site
    First 5 books of ‘Aspects of Abai studies’ collection presented in Semey

    30 December 2020, 19:15

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A presentation of the first five volumes of the multi-volume serial scientific collection «Aspects of Abai studies» has taken place at the Abai State Historical Cultural and Literary Memorial Museum-Reserve Zhidebay-Borili in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the director of the Museum, Turdykul Shanbay, a 100-volume serial scientific collection «Aspects of Abai studies» is planned to be issued under Abai studies which is one of the seven focuses of the Museum-Reserve’s specific scientific concept. Today a presentation of the first five volumes has taken place.

    The opinion article by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called «Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century» opens the first book of the serial collection.

    Notably, Turdykul Shanbay and deputy director Meiramgul Kairambayeva contributed to the publication of the first five books of the «Aspects of Abai studies» collection, each consisting of 448 pages.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

