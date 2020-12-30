Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
First 5 books of ‘Aspects of Abai studies’ collection presented in Semey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2020, 19:15
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A presentation of the first five volumes of the multi-volume serial scientific collection «Aspects of Abai studies» has taken place at the Abai State Historical Cultural and Literary Memorial Museum-Reserve Zhidebay-Borili in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the director of the Museum, Turdykul Shanbay, a 100-volume serial scientific collection «Aspects of Abai studies» is planned to be issued under Abai studies which is one of the seven focuses of the Museum-Reserve’s specific scientific concept. Today a presentation of the first five volumes has taken place.

The opinion article by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called «Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century» opens the first book of the serial collection.

