Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • First 10 days of this year’s July hottest on record in S. Korea

    4 August 2022 17:46

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea experienced the hottest first 10 days of July on record last month, according to the state weather agency Thursday, Yonhap reports.

    The average temperature for July 1-10 was 27.1 C, the hottest since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began expanding observations nationwide in 1973.

    The average temperature -- figured by averaging the daily highs and lows -- for the whole month of July was 25.9 C, 1.3 degrees above normal, the KMA said.

    This year's July recorded an average of 5.8 days of heat waves and 3.8 days of tropical nights.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 3rd day; critical cases at over 2-month high
    Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
    Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
    2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
    3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
    4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
    5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan