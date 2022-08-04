Qazaq TV
First 10 days of this year’s July hottest on record in S. Korea
4 August 2022 17:46

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea experienced the hottest first 10 days of July on record last month, according to the state weather agency Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The average temperature for July 1-10 was 27.1 C, the hottest since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began expanding observations nationwide in 1973.

The average temperature -- figured by averaging the daily highs and lows -- for the whole month of July was 25.9 C, 1.3 degrees above normal, the KMA said.

This year's July recorded an average of 5.8 days of heat waves and 3.8 days of tropical nights.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

