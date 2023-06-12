Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Firefighting efforts in Abai region are continuing in three directions: south, west, and east, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The works to lay fire breaks were halted due to difficult terrain. There is no threat to settlements, the press service said.

Around 1,500 people, over 300 units of machinery of the Emergency Situations Ministry, Forestry Committee, local executive bodies, and Defense Ministry are involved in fighting the wildfires in Abai region.

14 helicopters were also deployed to carry out an aerial survey of the fire front and dump water on fire hotspots.

According to the press service, Emergency Situations Minister General-Major Syrym Sharipkhanov is on the site to coordinate the firefighting efforts.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.