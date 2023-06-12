Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 20:12
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region Photo: press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Firefighting efforts in Abai region are continuing in three directions: south, west, and east, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The works to lay fire breaks were halted due to difficult terrain. There is no threat to settlements, the press service said.

Around 1,500 people, over 300 units of machinery of the Emergency Situations Ministry, Forestry Committee, local executive bodies, and Defense Ministry are involved in fighting the wildfires in Abai region.

photo

14 helicopters were also deployed to carry out an aerial survey of the fire front and dump water on fire hotspots.

According to the press service, Emergency Situations Minister General-Major Syrym Sharipkhanov is on the site to coordinate the firefighting efforts.

photo

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.


Natural disasters   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment