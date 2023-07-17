Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Firefighters rescue 6 from residential complex fire

    17 July 2023, 09:35

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Firefighters evacuated six people from a residential complex on fire in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire broke out on the third floor at the five-story residential complex in one of the microdistricts of the city on Sunday evening. The fire reportedly erupted on one of the balconies.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene evacuated six people, three adults and three children, from the second and fourth floors of the residential complex.

    The firefighting crew consisting of 10 firefighters put out the blaze in a matter of minutes. The cause of the fire is to be determined.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave Aug 5
    Residential building fire in Almaty: 5 continue treatment at hospitals
    Grass fire in Merke district mountains increases in size
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target