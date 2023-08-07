Firefighters put out wildfire in mountains of Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A wildlife fire engulfing an area of 350 ha has been put out in in the Merken mountains in Zhambyl region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire was reportedly liquidated by 7:00 am local time after 40.5 tons of water was released over its area.

The fire started when dry grass caught fire 20 km away from Aktogan village in Merken district of Zhambyl region last week. Firefighters managed to contain it only by 13:50 pm on August 4.