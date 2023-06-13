Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2023, 10:34
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Firefighters are still battling the wildfires in Abai region as the fire threat to houses recedes, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1,800 firefighters, the Forestry Committee, local authorities, the Defense Ministry as well as the Ministry of emergencies joined forces to battle the raging wildfires in the region.

Newly-appointed Ministry of emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov remains in Abai region to coordinate the fight against the wildfires.

Thanks to concerted efforts the authorities managed to prevent the spread of fires to populated areas.

Helicopters monitoring the area released over 4,000 tons of water to suppress the wildfires in Abai region since the past weekend.


