    Firefighters contain monster fire in Ridder

    11 May 2021, 21:17

    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – Forest fire which reached and was raging in the town of Ridder in East Kazakhstan region has been contained by 6:20 pm local time today, Kazinform has learnt from the regional emergencies department.

    Earlier it was reported that the fire had broken out on May 10 at around 13:55 pm in the town of Ridder in eastern Kazakhstan. The fire engulfed an area of 287.4 ha .

    It destroyed 31 house, 5 cars, and multiple facilities in the town leaving 72 people, including 11 children, homeless.

    A woman born in 1948 died and two men born in 1949 and 1980 sustained severe thermal burns.

    Hundreds of firefighters who had been dispatched to the scene managed to put out the fire in the town.

    East Kazakhstan region declared the regional state of emergency.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took control over the matter of providing assistance to people who lost their homes in the blaze.


