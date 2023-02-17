Go to the main site
    Firefighters battling massive fire in Florida

    17 February 2023, 16:44

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Firefighters are working to contain a massive fire in Kissimmee, in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida, on Thursday.

    The fire broke out at a nursery in the early hours of Thursday, involving more than two acres worth of pallets holding plastic planters, according to emergency authorities, Xinhua reports.

    The pallets at the nursery retail outlet are outdoors, and firefighters are trying to protect the outlet's building from the blaze.

    The Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said on Thursday noon that «75 firefighters and 21 vehicles continue working to contain the fire entirely, with it expected to be fully contained in the next hour or so.»

    «We estimate an additional couple of hours of overhaul as there's quite a large mess of melted plastic, etc.,» the agency also updated.

    Video footage circulating on social media showed flames and plumes of thick, black smoke rising in the air.

    Crews have established air monitoring devices and are prepared to issue evacuation orders, if necessary, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far.

    The nursery is located about 21 kilometers from Walt Disney World, an entertainment resort complex near the cities of Orlando and Kissimmee.

    Photo: english.news.cn

