    Firefighters battle blazes in E Kazakhstan rgn

    7 September 2022, 15:40

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Firefighters continue battling bush and grass fires covering an area of 700 ha within the Zyryanovskoye and Bykovskoye forestries in Altai district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of East Kazakhstan region.

    A MI-8 helicopter equipped with an overflow system is deployed to battle the fires raging the region for the fourth day.

    According to the press service, there is no threat to the settlements.

    Operations headquarters are said to be operating at the fire scene. In total, over 320 people and 25 units of equipment have been deployed.

    As of today, fourth and fifth class fire danger is in place in the region due to hot weather.

    It was also reported that a fire engulfed grass, bushes, and trees within the Markakol, Bobrovskoye forestries in Kurchum district, as well as Toskainskoye rural district, covering an area of 300 ha.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

