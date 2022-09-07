Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Firefighters battle blazes in E Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 15:40
Firefighters battle blazes in E Kazakhstan rgn

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Firefighters continue battling bush and grass fires covering an area of 700 ha within the Zyryanovskoye and Bykovskoye forestries in Altai district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of East Kazakhstan region.

A MI-8 helicopter equipped with an overflow system is deployed to battle the fires raging the region for the fourth day.

According to the press service, there is no threat to the settlements.

Operations headquarters are said to be operating at the fire scene. In total, over 320 people and 25 units of equipment have been deployed.

As of today, fourth and fifth class fire danger is in place in the region due to hot weather.

It was also reported that a fire engulfed grass, bushes, and trees within the Markakol, Bobrovskoye forestries in Kurchum district, as well as Toskainskoye rural district, covering an area of 300 ha.


S creen from video




East Kazakhstan region    Natural disasters  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3