Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fire threat remains high in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    6 September 2022, 07:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected today in the western, northern, and northwestern parts of Kazakhstan, and heavy downpours in the southwest. The rest of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

    Extremely high fire threat remains in the most part of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kostanay, Abai, Karaganda regions locally.

    Scorching heat is forecast for Zhetysu, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions locally.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events